Elaine Fitzpatrick Witt, 92, of Dubuque, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Hawkeye Care Center.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church Key West, where Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. with Fr. Rodney Ahlers officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Facemasks will be required and social distancing must be observed. The service will be live-streamed on the Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory Facebook page.
Elaine was born on November 28, 1928, in Saint Catherine Iowa, the daughter of Oscar and Angeline Noel. She was the last member of the family and was preceded in death by her siblings Omer and Louis Noel, Bernice Ferris, Helen Brockman, and Margarite Green Sanford.
On May 25, 1949, she married Joseph J. Fitzpatrick and they had five children together, Janice Aiels, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, James (Gail) Fitzpatrick, of Le Seuer, MN, Douglas (Cindy) Fitzpatrick, of Dubuque, Luann (Rodney) Langel, of Urbandale, IA, and Kathy (Jeffery) West, of Dubuque. Joseph preceded her in death on April 11, 1979.
Elaine later married Leonard Witt on March 20, 1981, and brought together his family to join hers. Her stepchildren include Carey (Dori) Witt, in Texas, Jamie (Trish) Witt, in TN, Holly (Chris) Allen, of NJ, and Dana Witt, who is deceased. Elaine also has 25 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Elaine enjoyed many pursuits in her long life. She loved cooking, gardening and sewing. Elaine taught tailoring classes at NICC. She loved to square dance, travel and watch wildlife on her farm. We will miss her beautiful smile and loving spirit.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hawkeye Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque for all the wonderful care they gave to Elaine.
Memorials may be given to Hospice of Dubuque.