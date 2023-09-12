KIELGER, Wis. — Dale L. “Gus” Runde, 90, of Kieler, Wisconsin, passed away Friday, September 8, 2023.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 15, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Church, Kieler, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call from 3-7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 14 at Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler, where there will be a Parish Scripture Wake Service at 2:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9-10:15 a.m. Friday at the church prior to the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.

