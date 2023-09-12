KIELGER, Wis. — Dale L. “Gus” Runde, 90, of Kieler, Wisconsin, passed away Friday, September 8, 2023.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 15, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Church, Kieler, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call from 3-7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 14 at Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler, where there will be a Parish Scripture Wake Service at 2:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9-10:15 a.m. Friday at the church prior to the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Gus was born on November 2, 1932 in Hazel Green, Wisconsin, the son of Clarence and Orpha (Gunderman) Runde. He served in the United States Air Force. Gus was united in marriage to Shirley D. Kempter on June 1, 1957 at St. Patrick’s Church in Dubuque, Iowa.
Gus was employed at John Deere Tractor Works. He was a valued and active member of the community. Gus was a member of the Jamestown Fire Department for 65 years, serving as secretary for 30 years. He served as the Jamestown Caucus Secretary for 48 years, Jamestown Election Chairman for 28 years and was a member of the Jamestown Park Commission for 10 years. Gus served for 34 years on the Kieler Sanitary Commission, including 12 years as president. He was a Kieler Boy Scouts Treasurer for 20 years and Grant County Special Deputy for six years. Gus was a faithful member of the Immaculate Conception Parish, where he was an active member of the Parish Council, Holy Name Society, Finance Board, and Fourth of July Picnic Committee, serving as General Chairman for 22 years. He was also Chief Mulligan Cook for 54 years.
Gus is survived by his wife, Shirley Runde, Kieler; two daughters, Susan (Daniel) Puls, Orfordville, WI, and Amy (David) Runde Campbell, Prairie du Sac, WI; four sons, Michael Runde, Terrell, TX, William (Lori) Runde, Janesville, WI, Patrick (Jane) Runde, Libertyville, IL, and Thomas Runde, Evansville, WI; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant daughter in 1958; three sisters, Arlene (Bud) Burlage, Betty (Ken) Pratt, and Rita (Vince) Hinderman; and two brothers, Burnette “Bud” (Tina) Runde and Leland “Buck” (Sally) Runde.
In lieu of flowers, a Dale L. “Gus” Runde Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be sent to the funeral home at 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI 53807.