SHERRILL, Iowa — Mark William Maiers, 64, of Sherrill, Iowa, died Saturday, February 8, 2020, at his home in Stuttgart, Germany.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 21, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. The funeral service for Mark will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 22, at Grand River Center, with Rev. Karen Candee as the officiant. Full military honors will be rendered.
Mark was born November 9, 1955, in Dubuque, the son of Joseph G. “Joe” and Shirley A. Hefel Maiers. On November 21, 2018, he married Bora Sayginer in Charlottesville, VA.
Mark joined the United States Army on February 13, 1975. He served for 28 years and completed multiple tours overseas, including distinguished service during Operation Desert Storm. Mark retired from the Army on December 31, 2002, as a Colonel. His military career took him all over the world, but he spent many years living and working in Germany. Although he retired from the military, he continued to work for the military as a civilian contractor. Mark had an avid passion for history and preservation. In 2000, he purchased the Sherrill Mount House and completed a full restoration of the property. The Mount House now operates as the Black Horse Inn in Sherrill, IA, a source of great pride for Mark and his family. He enjoyed cooking, traveling, entertaining friends and family, and, above all, cherished time spent with family.
Survivors include his spouse, Bora; one daughter, Claire (Peter D’Elia) Maiers, of Charlottesville, VA; one son, Zac (Danielle) Maiers, of Denver, CO; one brother, Tom (Deb) Maiers, of Farley; four sisters, June (Jay Towe) Maiers, of Solon, Ruth (Dick Griffin) Hinzmann, of Platteville, Beth (Nick) Kaufmann, of Sherrill, Bonnie Maiers, of Dubuque; two grandchildren, Genevieve and Gregory Mark D’Elia; his former wife, Shari Maiers, of Colorado Springs, CO; and several nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved dearly.
He is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
