EPWORTH, Iowa — Mary A. Ostwinkle, 98, of Epworth, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade, Iowa.
Mary was born February 17, 1923, in Farley, Iowa, daughter of Joseph and Mary (Klocker) Kelchen Sr. She received her education from St. Joseph’s Schools.
On November 18, 1947, she was united in marriage to William “Bill” Ostwinkle at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farley, Iowa. The couple farmed together in rural Placid, Iowa, for many years. He preceded her in death on December 18, 1986.
She was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church and the Altar and Rosary Society in Placid, Iowa.
Mary was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. Mary was a kind-hearted friendly person who loved everyone. She truly loved talking to her family and friends on the phone and catching up with them. Mary was a hard worker and enjoyed working outside, especially in her garden; she went on to enjoy the many fruits of her labor by canning meats, fruits, and vegetables enough to feed an army. She enjoyed baking, bowling, and quilting and has made a lot of quilts throughout the years. She also liked to collect porcelain dolls.
She is survived by seven children, Dan (Marietta) Ostwinkle, of Farley, IA, Robert (Teresa) Ostwinkle, of Cascade, IA, Duane (Beth) Ostwinkle, Joseph (Alice) Ostwinkle, Jerry (Sue) Ostwinkle, Roger (Lisa) Ostwinkle, all of Epworth, IA, and Karen (Doug) Sadewasser, of Manchester, IA; 24 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren with one more on the way in September; and sister-in-law, Dorothy “Dottie” Tobin, of Worthington, IA.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Deanne Ostwinkle on March 29, 1952; eight sisters, Coletta (Adolph) Feiler, Marcella (Joe) Greenwood, Lucille (Joe) Till, Norine (Joe) Turnis, Delores (Elmer) Weydert, Helen (Raymond) Koppes, Ella (John) Gross, and Alvina Kelchen; three brothers, Raymond (Rachel) Kelchen, Joseph (Lucille) Kelchen, and Edward Kelchen; brothers and sisters-in-law, Alfred (Anna Mae) Ostwinkle, Bernard “Barney” Ostwinkle, Leo ( Doris) Ostwinkle, Lester “Jack” Ostwinkle, Ernest (Del Rose) Ostwinkle, Eugene Tobin, Marie ( Fred) Turnis, Lucille (Urban) Ludwig, Katherine (Leon) Ludwig, Margaret Ostwinkle, and Delores Ostwinkle in infancy.
The family would like to give a special thank-you to Dr. Katherine Meyers, the staff at Shady Rest Care Center, and Above and Beyond Hospice for all the wonderful care and support they gave to Mary and her family.
