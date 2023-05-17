Phillip “Phill” Paul Schmerbach, 53, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on the evening of May 11, 2023. His entire family is deeply saddened by his sudden passing.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 18th, 2023, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 18th, 2023, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church with Fr. Tom McDermott officiating. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.
Phill was born on October 20, 1969, in Orange County, California. He grew up on Middle Road, west of Dubuque, and attended Resurrection School for eight years, and later graduated from Stephen Hempstead High School in 1988.
Phill was a truck driver for ABC Supply Co. in Dubuque, Iowa. He was a fun spirited and loving soul with many passions. He enjoyed watching sports, especially watching his eleven-year-old nephew slowly grow into becoming a Baseball sensation.. You could always find Phill watching his favorite teams, the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Tennessee Titans.
Phill cared deeply and made an impact on many lives. He would ask not for tears of sadness, but for those who loved him to cling to the many good memories while forgiving themselves of any regrets. He would encourage strength in these difficult days. He will be deeply missed.
Phill is survived by his mother, Carol (Lopez) Schmerbach, his father and stepmother, Paul and Kitsy (Schiltz) Heller. He is forever loved and remembered by his siblings, Jeff Schmerbach, Tina Schmerbach, and his favorite God Son/nephew, Aren Anthony, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Phill was preceded in death by his grandparents Robert and Guadalupe Lopez, and Louis Heller.
The family would like to thank everyone who continues to pour out thoughts and prayers of encouragement and support.
