Phillip “Phill” Paul Schmerbach, 53, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on the evening of May 11, 2023. His entire family is deeply saddened by his sudden passing.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 18th, 2023, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 18th, 2023, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church with Fr. Tom McDermott officiating. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.

