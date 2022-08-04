Bernard J. Averkamp, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: 12:30 p.m. today, St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Elk Grove Township.
Jean M. Black, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 9:30 a.m. today, Mary Frances Clarke Chapel, Mount Carmel Bluffs. Sharing of memories: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today at the chapel. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the chapel.
Fred H. DeShaw, Worthington, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Paul Catholic Church, Worthington.
Michael J. Dillon, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, Meadows Golf Club, 6525 Clover Lane. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, Church of the Resurrection.
Mary Benjamin Duschner, Dubuque — Visitation: 3:30 to 8 p.m. today, with a wake service at 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Chapel, Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the chapel.
Elizabeth Eck, Oregon, Wis. — Service: Noon Sunday, Aug. 7, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth, Iowa, followed by a reception in the church hall.
Georgeann J. Felton, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road.
Isabel T. Iverson, Livingston, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, Soman-Larson Funeral Home, Montfort.
Carol M. Kanack, Jefferson, Texas — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. today, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, St. John’s Catholic Church, Patch Grove, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Ryan R. Kluck, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, Dubuque Golf & Country Club.
Mary Lakeman, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Virginia Lammer, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
John A. Meier, Jr., Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster.
Kathleen M. Meusel, Stockton, Ill. — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. today, Miller-Steinke Funeral Home, Scales Mound.
Donald L. Osterhaus, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, Garrity Funeral Home, Prairie du Chien. Service: Monday, Aug. 8, St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church, Prairie du Chien, Wis.
John C. Paisley, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection.
Dean F. Robey, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the funeral home.
Francis J. Runde, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Sinsinawa. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Lowell J. Shinn, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, United Methodist Church, Platteville. Service: Noon today at the church.
Andrew H. Smythe, Monona, Wis. — Visitation: 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Benton. Service: 12:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Karen N. Steffen, Livingston, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville.
Lois M. Sweeney, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, Church of the Resurrection.
Dale Wacker, Elizabeth, Ill. — Celebration of life: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Elizabeth. Service: 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Philip L. Williams, Russellville, Ark. — Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, Hillside Cemetery, Platteville, Wis.
Jeffery S. Witzel, Muscoda, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Bloomington. Service: 4 p.m. today at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.