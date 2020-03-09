GALENA, Ill. — Dorothy Mary Van de Drink, 96, of Galena, IL passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Bell Tower Retirement Center, East Dubuque, IL.
A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at St. Mary’s Church, Galena, where friends may call after 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, is assisting the family.
She was born August 3, 1923, in Hazel Green, WI, daughter of Benedict and Gertrude (Udelhofen) Wilke. Dorothy married Raymond F. Van de Drink on December 27, 1945, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green, WI, and he preceded her in death on September 8, 1986.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sisters, Dolores “Dolly” Holland and Catherine LaMour.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Bell Tower Retirement Center and Hospice of Dubuque for their care and kindness.
