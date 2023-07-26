Patricia L. Huff, 92, of Dubuque, IA, formerly of Iowa City, died Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Finley Unity Point Hospital in Dubuque.

Patricia L. Marvin was born September 7, 1930, in Portland, Oregon, the daughter of Lee Edward and Marjory Catherine (Wharfield) Marvin. Following high school she moved to Ames, Iowa, where she lived with her sister Marjory and attended Iowa State University. While at Iowa State she met Wilbur A. Hammond of Miles, IA, and they married in Ames. The couple moved to Bellevue, Iowa where they raised their family and ran Hammond’s Drive In for many years. Pat was active in the Presbyterian Church and worked for Mercy Hospital in Dubuque. In 1970, Pat moved to Iowa City where she finished her college degree and began a long career with the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Pat retired from the Immunopathology Department in 1994. In May of 1988, Pat married Ronald Huff. The couple made their home in Iowa City. Pat was very active at the senior center in Iowa City, and took part in poetry and Tai Chi. She was very adamant about keeping her mind and her body healthy. After Ron’s death in 2016, Pat then made the move to Dubuque to live with her son and daughter-in-law.

