Patricia L. Huff, 92, of Dubuque, IA, formerly of Iowa City, died Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Finley Unity Point Hospital in Dubuque.
Patricia L. Marvin was born September 7, 1930, in Portland, Oregon, the daughter of Lee Edward and Marjory Catherine (Wharfield) Marvin. Following high school she moved to Ames, Iowa, where she lived with her sister Marjory and attended Iowa State University. While at Iowa State she met Wilbur A. Hammond of Miles, IA, and they married in Ames. The couple moved to Bellevue, Iowa where they raised their family and ran Hammond’s Drive In for many years. Pat was active in the Presbyterian Church and worked for Mercy Hospital in Dubuque. In 1970, Pat moved to Iowa City where she finished her college degree and began a long career with the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Pat retired from the Immunopathology Department in 1994. In May of 1988, Pat married Ronald Huff. The couple made their home in Iowa City. Pat was very active at the senior center in Iowa City, and took part in poetry and Tai Chi. She was very adamant about keeping her mind and her body healthy. After Ron’s death in 2016, Pat then made the move to Dubuque to live with her son and daughter-in-law.
In 2017, Pat moved into the Eagle Pointe Place, where she started a poetry class and continued to share her great love of poetry with other residents. She was very grateful for the many friendships she made, and she enjoyed her time there as a part of the Eagle Pointe family. Pat’s surviving family includes her son, Curtis Hammond; daughter-in-law, Jan Hammond; step-children, Douglas Huff (Sharon Buffington) and Deborah Huff-Moloff; grandchildren, Brian Williams (Cindy), Mandy Williams Daley (Steven), Kelly DeValve (Dan), Cody Hammond (Kinuyo), Sarah Hammond, Corey Moloff, Dylan Moloff; 11 great-grandchildren; half brothers, William and John Bennington; half sister, Ann Ramsey. Pat was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Lee Marvin and Marjory Hachmeister; husband, Ron; former husband, Wilbur Hammond; son, Laurence Hammond; and daughter, Carolyn Robinson.
Private family services with inurnment will take place in Iowa City through Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. (www.gayanciha.com) In lieu of flowers, any and all donations will be made to the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital in Pat’s name.