Richard J. “Dick” Ties Sr., age 83, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at his home, with his loving family by his side.
To celebrate Dick’s life, family and friends may visit from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Due to COVID-19 concerns, all who attend will be required to wear a face covering, and are asked to please maintain social distancing practices.
To honor Dick’s life, funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, with Deacon John Stierman officiating. Burial will be in Dubuque Memorial Gardens.
Dick was born on May 4, 1938, in Iowa City, Iowa, son of Aloysius and Bertha (Reinstroffer) Ties.
When Dick was growing up he lived in Springbrook and attended school in Bellevue, Iowa.
He was united in marriage to Barbara K. Koerperich on February 11, 1967, in Galena, Illinois. They were blessed with four children and 39 wonderful years of marriage before Barb passed away on December 31, 2006.
Dick was always a hard worker and was employed with the Dubuque Packing Company for 33 years until his well-earned retirement.
When he found some down time, Dick enjoyed sitting down by the river and relaxing. He also loved spending time with his family, and going out to eat was one of his favorite activities.
In his younger days, Dick was always working on his cars and attending car shows.
We are deeply saddened at losing our dad, grandpa, great-grandpa and brother, but find some comfort in knowing that he is now happily reunited with mom and all of his family members who have gone before him.
Those left to cherish Dick’s memory include his children, Donald D. (Cynthia) Ties, Madison, Wis., Roxanne J. (William) Ties Brenner, Dubuque, Lori K. Rutherford, Richland Center, Wis., and Richard J. Ties, Jr., Dubuque; 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; his 8 siblings, Ronald (Maggie) Ties, Graf, Iowa, Charles Ties, Dubuque, Raymond Ties, Freeport, Ill., Larry (Julie) Ties, Galena, Ill., Marilyn Ties, Dubuque, Elaine Barthel, Freeport, Ill., Maxine Peters, Galena, Ill., and Lori (Dave) Loney, Dubuque; a brother-in-law, Richard “RJ” Peters, Galena, Ill; numerous nieces and nephews and extended relatives.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Barbara Ties; a sister, Algean Peters; and a brother, Melvin Ties; a brother-in-law, Victor Peters; and a sister-in-law, Virginia Ties.
Dick’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Hospice of Dubuque, especially Jeremiah, for all of their kindness and compassionate care of Dick and the entire family. Also a special thanks to all of Dick’s family and friends who have visited and called to talk to him; you have all truly brightened his days.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Dick’s memory, which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Richard Ties Sr. Family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.