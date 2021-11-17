SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Diane Coletta (Wells) Locklear, 73 of Santa Monica, CA formerly of Dubuque passed away on November 4th, 2021, in California.
A funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 20th, 2021, at St. Peter Lutheran Church where family and friends may gather after 9:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Monona Cemetery in Monona, Iowa. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.
Diane was born in Sand Diego, California on June 16, 1948, to Gordon V. and Coletta A. (Bentien) Wells. A few years later her family moved back to Iowa and settled in Dubuque. She attended Dubuque community schools and graduated from Dubuque Senior High in 1966. She continued her education at the Rockford Business College in Rockford, Illinois and after graduation worked in Rockford until 1969.
Sensing her California roots, she packed up her Fiat Triumph convertible with all it would hold, took her brother along as a second driver and hit the road for Los Angeles. She loved the California life and her work there in the entertainment industry. She was at 20th Century Fox for over 40 years and was a personal assistant to Rupert Murdoch. She retired in 2017.
She is survived by her mother Coletta Wells; brother Gordon (Debbie) Wells; sister Charlene (Steve) Kenkel; nieces Misty Wideman, Sarah Kenkel, Jessica DeVlieger, and Destiny St. Clair.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gordon V. Wells, and nephew, Rob Kenkel.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Peter Lutheran Church.