NEW VIENNA, IOWA — Mark C. Westhoff, 58 of New Vienna, Iowa, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020, at Unity Point Finley Hospital, Dubuque, Iowa.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Mark was born December 4, 1961, the son of John “Danny” and Ramona (Bakula) Westhoff. He graduated from Dyersville Beckman Class of 1980. Mark met his special friend, Helen Hildebrand, through classes at NICC. He then received his Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Loras College.
Mark enjoyed being outdoors, fishing on the Mississippi, and cooking his many great dishes. Mark cherished his memories with Helen and their countless adventures. He was a special Great Uncle to Joe and Jet Johannsen, known as Uncle “HoHo.”
Survivors include his parents, Daniel and Mona; siblings, Ann (Phil) Sodawasser, of New Vienna; a niece, Ashley (Ben) Johannsen; a nephew Jon Sodawasser; and a special friend, Helen Hildebrand.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, and many aunts and uncles.
The family would like to thank the wonderful care at ICU at Finley Hospital. Also a special thanks to the staff and doctors at the University of Iowa.
You will be missed Uncle “HoHo.” Catch a big fish and pick morels!
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com.