BENTON, Wis. — Phoebe R. McCrea, 88, of Benton, Wisconsin, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Epione Pavilion, Cuba City, Wisconsin.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at St. Patrick’s Church, Benton, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Services will be live streamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A public visitation for friends will be held from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the church. The family requests you utilize masks during the duration of your visit in the church and that you practice social distancing. Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Benton, is assisting the family.
Phoebe was born on March 12, 1932, in Benton, Wisconsin, the daughter of Earl and Pearl (McConnell) Kennedy. She married Harold McCrea on October 17, 1957, at St. Patrick’s Church in Benton. He preceded her in death on June 7, 1999. Phoebe was employed at the Hazel Green Hospital, Savanna Ordinance Depot and the Benton School District. Her favorite job was raising her family on the farm. She was a member of the St. Patrick’s CCW and the Benton VFW Auxiliary. Phoebe was an avid fan of the Cubs, Packers, Badgers, and Benton Zephyrs. She loved spending time with her family and taking trips with them. Her favorite trip was to Ireland. Phoebe enjoyed playing Yahtzee and slots.
Survivors include her daughters, Mary Jo Burlage, Kieler, Myrna Sysko, Benton, Marie (Dave) Keleher, Cambridge, WI, Renee (Chuck) Wartner, and Michelle (Tim) Hendricks, both of Benton; a son, Gary (Marlene) McCrea, Benton; a sister, LaVon Morrow, Lancaster, WI; 15 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; a son, Johnny; two grandsons, Joshua Sysko and James McCrea; a sister, Evelyn Havertape; two brothers, John Kennedy and Bernard Kennedy; and two sons-in-law, Jack Burlage and Jim Sysko.
The family wishes to thank Epione Pavilion of Cuba City and Hospice of Dubuque.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Phoebe’s name to the Benton Community Fund, PO Box 253, Benton, WI, 53803.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.caseyfuneralhome.net.