Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please contact specific locations for more information.
James A. Baker, Asbury, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 19, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Key West, Iowa. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
Charles Bries, Garnavillo, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Friday, June 19, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg, Iowa. Visitation: 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. Friday at the church.
Sharon A. Broshous, Stockton, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leamon Funeral Home, Lena, Ill.
Harlan E. Brunner, Savanna, Ill. — Services: 10 a.m. Friday, June 19, Mt. Carroll Church of God. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today at the church.
Severna Cowell, McGregor, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, First Lutheran Church, McGregor. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 19, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, McGregor, and after 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Sara P. Enyart, Postville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 19, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, Iowa.
Sister Dorothy Feehan, BVM, Dubuque — Sharing of Memories via zoom: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Friday, June 19. Virtual visitation: 10:30 to 10:45 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial.
Cecilia Gavin, Cascade, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa. Visitation: After 10 a.m. today at the church.
LeAllen Hafer, Mount Carroll, Ill. — Memorial service: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Mount Carroll. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Christopher J. Herrig, Dubuque — Services: Noon today, Nativity Church. Celebration of Life: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Happy’s Place.
Daniel J. Lidberg, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Bible Baptist Church, Prairie du Chien.
Robert W. Meyer, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Graveside services: 10 a.m. Friday, June 19, Rossville Cemetery, Rossville, Iowa. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, Iowa.
Mary Lou Thomas, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 19, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home.