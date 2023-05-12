Joan Katherine Dix, 71, of Dubuque, passed away on May 9, 2023 at home.
Visitation will be from 10:00a.m.-12:00p.m., Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, Dubuque. Funeral Services will immediately follow at 12:00p.m. Fr. Brian Dellaert will officiate.
Joan was born on September 9, 1951 to George and Iola (Cook) Dix in Dubuque, Iowa.
She met the love of her life, Jim Connolly, in the 1980’s and they have been together ever since.
Joan loved bowling, camping, fishing, and playing cribbage. She especially cherished her annual camping trips to Jellystone Park in Bagley, Wisconsin with Jim.
Joan was an avid crafter. She loved to crochet, sew, knit, and stitch. She crafted anything from blankets to dresses and more. Joan was also a great cook and baker. She particularly loved to decorate cakes.
Joan loved spending time with her many nieces and nephews but shared a special bond with her nieces Lizz and Sam, and nephew, Dakota.
Joan is survived by her husband, Jim Connolly of Dubuque; siblings, Marlene Bastian, Fay (Gene) Hanson, Roger (Carol) Dix all of Dubuque, Don (Cindy Kerben) Dix of Rotounda West, FL, Ken (Elaine) Dix of St. Cloud, MN, Mary Koeller of Racine, WI, and Cindy (Jeff) Hanson of Dubuque; brothers and sisters in-law, Sharon Dix of Dubuque, Pat Connolly of Menominee, IL, and John (Gloria) Connolly of Menomonie, WI. Joan is also survived by two special nieces, Samantha Geigerich, and Lizz Hanson of Dubuque; and special nephew, Dakota Connolly of North Liberty, IA. Also surviving are numerous other nieces and nephews.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, John Dix and Thomas Dix; brothers in-law, Carson Koeller and Thomas Bastian; sister in-law, Nan Connolly; nieces, Kristi Dix and Leah Brosius; and nephews, Griffin Lamb and Dennis Hansen.
Joan’s family wishes to extend a most heartfelt thank you to Hospice of Dubuque and all the staff at Mercy One Medical Center for the wonderful care and compassion given to Joan. Your kindness will never be forgotten.
Memorials may be given to Hospice of Dubuque.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.
