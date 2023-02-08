GALENA, Ill. — William “Bill” Glasson, 73 of Galena, IL passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Midwest Medical Center, Galena. A funeral service will be held at Noon, on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena where friends may call after 10 AM until the time of service. Military honors will be accorded following the funeral service at the funeral home by Galena VFW Post #2665 and American Legion Post #193. The burial will be later. Cremation rites have been accorded.

He was born April 17, 1949, in Benton, WI the son of Charles and Genevieve (Heitkamp) Glasson. Bill graduated from Galena High School with the class of 1967.

