GALENA, Ill. — William “Bill” Glasson, 73 of Galena, IL passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Midwest Medical Center, Galena. A funeral service will be held at Noon, on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena where friends may call after 10 AM until the time of service. Military honors will be accorded following the funeral service at the funeral home by Galena VFW Post #2665 and American Legion Post #193. The burial will be later. Cremation rites have been accorded.
He was born April 17, 1949, in Benton, WI the son of Charles and Genevieve (Heitkamp) Glasson. Bill graduated from Galena High School with the class of 1967.
He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1969 until his honorable discharge in 1971. Bill married Joyce Long on April 16, 1982, at Full Gospel Assembly Church.
He was employed at O’Reilly Auto Parts, Dubuque, and prior at Kraft Foods, Galena, and Georgia Pacific, Dubuque. Bill enjoyed reading, paragliding, flying, and being around people telling jokes. He was always willing to help anyone who needed it. Bill loved the 50s and 60s music and Elvis Presley was his idol.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce, two stepchildren, Lori (Doug) Lim, of Schaumburg, IL, and Tom Long, of Galena, two step-grandchildren, Tyler and Austin Long, a brother, Harold (Judy) Glasson, a niece, Brenda (Tim) Burgess, a nephew, Brandon (Stacey) Glasson, six sisters-in-law, and three brothers-in-law. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers-in-law.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Hospice of Dubuque and Midwest Medical Center for the excellent care they gave to Bill.
