BELLEVUE, Iowa — Marcelline “Marcy” M. Engelman, 85, of Bellevue, died on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.

A funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue.

Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Bellevue is assisting the family.

