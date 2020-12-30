BLOOMINGTON, Wis. — Ruth D. Crubel, age 89, of Bloomington, passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Orchard Manor Nursing Home.
She was born on April 29, 1931, in Dark Hollow, rural Mount Hope, Wisconsin, the daughter of Virgil and Belva (Oates) Wright. Ruth graduated from Fennimore High School.
On August 25, 1952, she was united in marriage to Arthur J. “Art” Crubel at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bloomington. Together they farmed until 1988, when they moved into Bloomington. Ruth worked as a cook and grandparent aide at St. Mary’s Catholic School. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and its CCW. Ruth enjoyed quilting, Bingo, playing cards, going to the casino, and dancing with Art.
Survivors include her children, Chris (Marlin) Carl, Greg (Janelle) Crubel, Pat (Judy) Crubel, Char (Dan) Campbell, Bill (Gina) Crubel, Cheryl (James) Kelley; daughter-in-law, Donna Crubel; 22 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two brothers, Ron (Judy) and Lloyd (Donna) Wright; two sisters-in-law, Mary Ann and Mary Alice Crubel; a brother-in-law, Roger (Ruth) Crubel; many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Art, Ruth was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Theresa; a son, Joe; two sisters, Phyllis (Jim) Adametz and Betty (Gerald) Batton; in-laws, Harold (Carolyn), LaVern, and Milo Crubel, and Norma (George) Smrcina.
A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 8, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bloomington, with Father John Meinholz officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will occur at a later date. In lieu of plants and flowers, a Ruth D. Crubel Memorial Fund has been established. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Bloomington is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be sent to: www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com.