Brielle Lee Ann Osthoff, age 20, of Dubuque, lost her battle with mental illness on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
To celebrate Brielle’s life, family and friends may visit from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. To honor Brielle’s life, funeral services will be held immediately following visitation at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Behr Funeral Home, with Melissa Culbertson officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery at a later date following cremation.
Brielle was a ray of sunshine born on April 28, 2001, in Dubuque, to her loving parents, Aaron and Heather (Winkelman) Osthoff. She attended school at Holy Ghost Grade School, Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School, Wahlert Catholic High School and was taking classes at Clarke University. She was a constant presence at her mom’s in home day care and was also working at Grandview Day Care Center. All of the kids loved her and always wanted to be around her bubbly personality. Brielle was always very active and on the go whether it be cheerleading, diving, or putting in countless hours practicing gymnastics. She was a talented gymnast from the time she was small and proudly competed in the Junior Olympics.
Brielle also enjoyed spending quiet time by herself reading, writing in her journal and exploring her spirituality. Brielle was a sweet and empathetic soul who loved helping people and always went out of her way to put others first. She and her family were very close and everyone was always up for a new and exciting adventure. Her favorite trips included going to Disney World, Italy, France, Germany, Europe, Mexico and Hawaii, where she fully appreciated the beauty of nature all around her. She was especially close to her grandparents and shared a special bond with her grandma Patti. She also had a deep love for her pets, Kona Bear, Luna May and Magic. We are truly heartbroken at the loss of our beautiful Brielle here on Earth with us, and we will miss her more than words can express. Brielle’s family and friends meant the world to her, and she never let her mental struggles define her.
Those left to cherish Brielle’s memory include her parents, Aaron and Heather Osthoff, Dubuque; her siblings, Brittany (Tristan) Murphrey, Milwaukee, and Brock Osthoff, Dubuque; and her niece and nephew, Penelope Radtke and Lancelot Murphrey, Milwaukee.
Brielle was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Kevin and Patti Winkelman; and her great-grandfather, Grandpa Joe.
Brielle’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of our close friends, and the counselors and therapists who have helped us along this journey. No one is beyond the reach of mental struggles and your kindness and compassion are appreciated more than you will ever know.
In lieu of flowers, the family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Brielle’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Brielle Osthoff Family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.