Richard Bagster-Collins, Galena, Ill. — Service: 1 to 3 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Connie M. Corlett, McGregor, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home, McGregor. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday a the funeral home.
Roger Drahn, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. today, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona; and 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, First Congregation United Church of Christ, McGregor. Service: 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Phyllis J. Errthum, Holy Cross, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. today, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, Kramer Funeral Home, Holy Cross. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Holy Cross Catholic Church.
Linda K. Hansen, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. today, with a parish wake service at 5:30, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, Sacred Heart Church.
Mary K. Parker, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Guttenberg, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Clyde C.R. Smith, Bernard, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, First United Methodist Church, Maquoketa, Iowa. Service: 4 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Patricia L. Vaske, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Wyatt C. Willey, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, The Gathering Place, Manchester.
