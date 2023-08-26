Joan Bockenstedt, Omaha, Neb. — Service: 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville.

Marian A. Burger, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28; and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.

Recommended for you