Marian A. Burger, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28; and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Bryan J. Bussan, New York City — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Donald P. Gaul, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, St. Raphael Cathedral.
Charles E. Holdgrafer, Spragueville, Iowa — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Spragueville Community Center.
Joan L. Jackson, Menominee, Ill. — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Menominee.
Kenneth J. Kilburg, Bellevue, Iowa — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Gregory A. Kritz, Waukesha, Wis. — Celebration of life: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill.
Carl J. Kruse, Monticello, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 2:45 p.m. today, Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello. Service: 3 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Irvin W. Lammers, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, United Methodist Church, Guttenberg. Memorial service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Alan A. Main, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at the funeral home.
Tracey L. Manternach, Des Moines, Iowa — Visitation: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., with a time of sharing at 3:30 p.m., today, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade. Celebration of life: 5 to 7 p.m. today, Corner Taproom, Cascade.
Dorothy L. Mitchell, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Carol A. Pettinger, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 8:30 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Joseph Pitzen, Cassville, Wis. — Celebration of life: 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, J & J’s Sandbar, Cassville.
John E. Rahe, Dyersville, Iowa — Prayer service: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, and at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, at the funeral home. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Cletus L. Russell, Potosi, Wis. — Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. today, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Potosi. Service: 11 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Susan K. Schmitt, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road.
John P. Taylor, Holy Cross, Iowa — Visitation: 8:30 to 10 10:45 a.m. today, Holy Cross Catholic Church. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
LaVerne Willis, Stockton, Ill. — Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, Elizabeth Community Building.