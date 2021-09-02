PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Hazel M. “Tootie” Langkamp, 89, of Platteville, passed peacefully on Monday, August 30, 2021. Per Hazel’s request there will be no visitation. Private family graveside services will be held at Oak Ridge Cemetery, in Ellenboro Township. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officiate. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Memorials may be made to the Hazel M. Langkamp Memorial Fund, PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Hazel was born on December 2, 1931 in Iowa County, daughter of Jacob and Mary (Kopp) Spease. Hazel attended a country school near Lancaster where she completed the 8th grade. She was united in marriage to Ervin Langkamp on July 5, 1951 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. He preceded her in death on February 12, 1990.
As a young lady she worked at the Burgess Battery Factory in Platteville. Later on in life, she worked in housekeeping at Southwest Health Center and cleaned several different homes and businesses in and around Platteville, including those of Dr. Canny and Dr. Oyen. “Tootie” really loved the farm life though, being around livestock and helping in every way possible on the farm. Tootie enjoyed gardening, canning, baking, and quilting. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends. Her contagious giggles and laughs along with her heartwarming smile brought joy to so many people.
Tootie is survived by her two children, Debra “Deb” Woodward and Paul (Pam) Langkamp; granddaughter, Heather (Chris) Detrie; granddaughter-in-law, Candice Langkamp; great-grandchildren, Matthew and Aubrey Detrie and Owen Woodward; sisters-in-law, Darlyne Spease and Glennice Spease. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ervin, parents, son-in-law, Kevin “Woody” Woodward, grandsons, Joshua Langkamp and Ryan Woodward; sister, Viola “Dodie” McCartney; and brothers, Harold, Arthur, Raymond and Mervin “Butch” Spease.
Special thanks Park Place Assisted Living and Memory Care Staff, St. Croix Hospice, Platteville, for the loving and compassionate care that Tootie has received over the last 5 1/2 years.