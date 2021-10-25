Mariela M. Berthel, Dubuque — Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. today,
St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
Arla M. Bussan, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Barbara A. Dague, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today and after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, Reiff Funeral Home, Peosta. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday, St. Joseph the Worker Church, Dubuque.
James L. Dunwoody, Dubuque — Visitation: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Graveside service: 3 p.m. today, Dubuque Memorial Gardens.
Oct. 26, and after 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, St. Patrick’s Garryowen Church.
Beverly E. Hampton, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Edwin H. Handfelt, Menominee, Ill. — Visitation: 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. today, Nativity BVM Church, Menominee. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Edward J. Lynch, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday,
Oct. 26, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Michael D. Maloy, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
LaVon Morrow, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster; and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Grace M. Schieltz, Luxemburg, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, and 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Luxemburg.
Mary L. Weber, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Joan T. Willenborg, Dubuque — Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection.