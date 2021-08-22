PEOSTA, Iowa — Patti (Patricia) Jean Dolter Rohn passed away on August 17, 2021 at home after a 14-month battle with cancer with her husband Tom and daughter Julia by her side.
Visitation will be from 4-7 pm Friday August 27, 2021 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home 3860 Asbury Road.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Patti will be 10:30 am Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Church of the Resurrection with Fr. Phil Gibbs as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Patti was born June 15, 1961 in Oak Park, Illinois to Elizabeth “Betty” (McCurdy) and Paul A. Dolter. She was the middle of seven, close siblings. She attended elementary school in Dubuque and high school at Savannah High in Illinois where she forged friendships that not only lasted, but grew stronger over the course of her life. Patti was beloved in high school, having friends in every grade level (though she was particularly close with her sister Beth and her friends in the year ahead) and being recognized by her peers on multiple homecoming courts.
After high school, Patti studied at Eastern Illinois and the University of Iowa and later went on to work in both Chicago and New York City for Condé Nast Publications where she would continue her career as a trusted consultant even after moving with her family to Virginia.
On December 30, 1988, Patti married the love of her life, whom she daily referred to as her “soulmate,” Tom (Thomas) Rohn.They embarked on a life of love and dedication to both each other as well as Tom’s two children from his first marriage, Maureen and Kevin, whom she loved as her own from the beginning.
In the early years of their marriage Patti and Tom enjoyed commuting into Manhattan together from New Jersey while talking for hours in the car, drinking coffee and listening to The Beatles.
A true fashion maven, Patti thrived in her fast-paced publishing office enjoying corporate functions and nights out with Tom. They loved living close to Tom’s family and spent as much time as possible at the family home in Spring Lake on the Jersey Shore.
Every other weekend, Patti and Tom drove to Virginia to visit their kids, always prioritizing their presence in Maureen and Kevin’s lives. Equally suited to this role, Patti cheered at sports games, shopped for back-to-school clothes, and laughed poolside as Tom and the kids played in the water.
In July of 1996, Patti and Tom welcomed their daughter Julia into the world, and a wonderful new chapter began for their family. They relocated to northern Virginia to ensure that all three of their young children would grow up close together and created beautiful memories at their home in Round Hill, Virginia where Patti continued to work in an consultant role for Condé Nast from home, all the while caring for Julia and nurturing in her a love of classic movies and daring fashion. Patti curated a beautiful and welcoming home for her family, imbued with her impeccable sense of style.
A true believer in “family first,” Patti never let physical distance keep her from her family. She spearheaded family vacations each 4th of July and Christmas in Galena at Eagle Ridge Resort gathering all of her siblings, nieces, and nephews from across the country. On the East Coast, even after the Rohn family home was sold, Patti continued to organize Memorial Day reunions on the Jersey Shore finding houses for immediate and extended family alike to gather together and make memories at the beach. These traditions became such a part of the family structure that they lasted from the time she was caring for her own children to when she was helping to take care of her grandchildren.
Patti and Tom moved to Peosta, Iowa in 2012 taking an early retirement and allowing Julia to finish her last two years of high school in Patti’s home town. Living in Iowa brought Patti much joy as she was now physically close to her siblings, parents, aunts, uncles, and friends. A true social butterfly, Patti was at her best when surrounded by loved ones, sharing stories, playing games, signing together, and always acting as the “hostess with the mostest” and the life of the party.
Patti was a beloved wife, mother, sister, daughter, grandmother, and friend. Her legacy is one of love and laughter. She will be remembered for her effervescent personality, passion for her family, beautiful singing voice, impeccable sense of style, and above all, her deep, steadfast love for her husband Tom.
Patti is survived by her husband Tom Rohn, Peosta, Iowa; three children: Maureen (Josh) Goldman, Burke, Virginia; Kevin (Kathy) Rohn, Boston, Massachusetts, Julia Rohn, St. Andrews, Scotland (and fiancé Edward Griffiths, Kent, England); and two grandchildren Caleb and Felicity Goldman, Burke, Virginia. Patti is also survived by her six siblings: Jane Geary, Glendale, Arizona; Dr. Kathy Dolter, Asbury, Iowa; Beth Dolter, Iowa City, Iowa; Peter (Suzette) Dolter, Crystal Lake, Illinois; Paul S. Dolter, Dubuque, Iowa; and Ellen (Terry) Sievert, Barrington, Illinois.
Patti was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Betty Dolter, parents in-law Frank and Dorothy Rohn.
The family would like to thank Dr. Holm, Nurse Jenny, and the staff at Medical Associates, and all of the caretakers at the Hospice of Dubuque for their excellent care.
Please send any donations or flowers to the aforementioned website.