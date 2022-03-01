FARLEY, Iowa — Vincent P. Greenwood Jr., 82, of Farley, Iowa passed away peacefully on Friday, February 25, 2022, at Ennoble Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation for Vince will be from 3 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa. Burial will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Farley at a later date.
Vince was born July 20, 1939, in Farley, Iowa, son of Vincent and Victoria (Heid) Greenwood Sr. He received his education at St. Joseph’s School in Farley. He farmed in the rural Farley area for many years, where he enjoyed moving dirt and rock.
Vince was a great story teller and enjoyed spending his time down at the feed store talking with his friends. He also enjoyed his long rides through the country side. Vince was very proud to be from a small town and went out of his way to support his community.
He was a member of St. Joseph’s parish in Farley, Iowa.
Vince is survived by one brother, Carl (Ruth) Greenwood Sr. of Farley; two nephews, Terry (Heidi) Greenwood of Farley, and Carl (Vicki) Greenwood Jr. of Epworth; one niece, Dawn (Greg) Honts of Farley; great nieces and nephews, Claudia (Christian), John, and Luke Greenwood, Gregory and Carl Honts, Dylan and Tyler Johnson.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Danny Steffen who drove him to many of his doctor’s appointments and the nurses and staff at Ennoble Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for all the Compassionate care they gave to Vince.