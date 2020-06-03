Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please contact specific locations for more information.
Robert C. Engelken, New Vienna, Iowa — Final prayers: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 5, and from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Cheryl Leirmoe-Kaiser, Dubuque — Services: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 4, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at the funeral home.
Douglas A. Nodolf, Belmont, Wis. — Memorial graveside services: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 6, Belmont Cemetery, Belmont, Wis. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the cemetery.
Kim D. Reiter, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road.
Irene Steele, Waukon, Iowa — Funeral services: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Waukon. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Lutgarda D. Tunque, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6, Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 5, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road.