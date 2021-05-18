Phil R. Klein Telegraph Herald May 18, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DURANGO, Iowa — Phil R. Klein, 58, of Durango, died on Sunday, May 16, 2021.Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 21, at Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Durango-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today