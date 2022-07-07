SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sister Jean McSweeney, OP., died at Sinsinawa, Wis., June 28, 2022. The life of this scholar, visionary, fine teacher and life time learner will be celebrated July 8 and 9 with funeral services at Sinsinawa. Casey-McNett Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Jean McSweeney was born April 3, 1930, to John and Elizabeth (McCann) McSweeney in Rockford, Ill. She had two brothers. She is survived by a sister-in-law, nephews, the Dominican family and many friends and colleagues. Sister Jean loved science and earned her bachelor’s degree from Rosary College and her doctorate in chemistry from the University of Notre Dame. Beginning in 1953, she taught science in high schools in River Forest, Ill., and Wausau, Wis. From 1964 to 1979 she taught at Edgewood College (Madison) and then Rosary College (River Forest). In 1979 to 1987 Sister Jean served as academic dean, then academic vice president and provost at Edgewood College. She went then to Alverno College (Milwaukee) 1988 to 1994.
Sister Jean was elected prioress of the Sinsinawa Dominicans in 1994 and served in this role until 2000. After a sabbatical, she came to Sinsinawa and served as a volunteer in many capacities. Her generous spirit was a gift to the congregation.
Jean, well done. May you delight in the mystery of cosmic unity with the Divine presence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.