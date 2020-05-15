HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Richard Elmer Millius, 81, of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, formerly of Dubuque, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.
The Funeral Service for Richard will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church with Rev. Dr. Kristian Kincaid officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque. Military honors will be rendered by the Offutt Air Force Base.
Richard was born August 18, 1938, in Dubuque, Iowa, to the late Elmer & Virginia (Smith) Millius.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, a retired painter with Dubuque John Deere Works and a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Richard was an avid golfer and played with the Faith Lutheran Men’s Golf League in Hot Springs Village.
Richard is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Gloria Jean (Arnold) Millius; son, Craig R. (Cyndi) Millius; siblings, Carol Schetgen, Sue (Steve) Boelk, Scott (Chris) Millius; grandchildren, Austin (Krystina) Millius and Ashlee (Adam) Stanger, Chad (Liz) Nelson; great-grandchildren, Teagan Stanger, Hudson Stanger and Theodore Millius; brother-in-law, Peter Ludowitz; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Sherry Ludowitz.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2145 John F. Kennedy Road, Dubuque, IA 52002.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Richard’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.