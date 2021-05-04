Jerry H. Culbertson, Baldwin, Iowa — Memorial service: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa, Iowa.
Wayne B. Farrey, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home, Lancaster. Services: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Eleanor T. Finn, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade. Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Gregory J. Hefel, Guttenberg, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Church, North Buena Vista, Iowa.
Bernice T. Kilburg, Maquoketa, Iowa — Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa.
Herbert J. Manternach, Cascade. Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade. Memorial service: 11:30 a.m. today at the church.
Sandra Rudiger, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, Church of the Resurrection. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Scott Salwolke, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 7, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 8, St. Anthony Catholic Church.