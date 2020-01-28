PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Gary E. Vogt, 73, of Prairie du Chien, died January 25, 2020.
Family and friends may call on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and on Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bloomington. Private family burial will be held at a later date in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, of Bloomington, is assisting the family.