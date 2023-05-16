BELMONT — Charlie Miehe, 89 of Belmont, passed away peacefully at Edenbrook in Platteville on Saturday May 13th, 2023.

He was born on September 10th, 1933 in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of Robert and Julia Miehe. He attended Peosta High School where he was a standout athlete, graduating in 1951. During his senior year he was in church and heard someone singing in the choir. The voice of Carol Beresford had him immediately interested, and when he had the opportunity to meet her, he was hooked for good. Charlie and Carol were married on June 29th, 1952 at the ages of 17 and 18 and spent the next 70 years by each other’s side.

