BELMONT — Charlie Miehe, 89 of Belmont, passed away peacefully at Edenbrook in Platteville on Saturday May 13th, 2023.
He was born on September 10th, 1933 in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of Robert and Julia Miehe. He attended Peosta High School where he was a standout athlete, graduating in 1951. During his senior year he was in church and heard someone singing in the choir. The voice of Carol Beresford had him immediately interested, and when he had the opportunity to meet her, he was hooked for good. Charlie and Carol were married on June 29th, 1952 at the ages of 17 and 18 and spent the next 70 years by each other’s side.
They farmed in the Peosta area for several years. In 1958 they purchased a farm in rural Belmont and moved there with four young kids and not much money in their pocket. Through hard work and determination, they had the farm paid off by 1969. Then in June of that year a tornado came and took everything but the house. They started over again and rebuilt the farm and farmed until 1979, when they moved into Belmont.
Charlie was a devoted member of the Peace Lutheran Church in Belmont, where he served as the Sunday School superintendent and sang in the choir. He later joined the Belmont Methodist Church and was a founding member of the men’s prayer breakfast there. He also served on the Belmont school board. He was a Farm Credit Service board member for many years. During that time, he became a district director and was involved in agriculture policy at the national level. He was a long-time member of the Belmont Lions Club, where for 16 years, did vision screening for thousands of area school children.
Land conservation was important to him and he received awards for his conservation measures on the farm. He was an outdoorsman, and along with Carol, enjoyed hunting and fishing trips as their vacation from the farm. Charlie and Carol were members of the Southwest Indoor Rifle League and shot throughout southwest Wisconsin. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed many years of watching his kids and grandkids compete in high school and college. He also had a soft spot for all dogs.
Charlie is survived by his one and only love of 70 years, his wife Carol of Belmont and his six children: Jo (Jim) Masbruch and Arnie (Ann) Miehe of Darlington, Mark (Krisann) Miehe of Nekoosa, Ruth (Dan) Kamps of Belmont, Tim (Judy) Miehe of Holmen, and Mary (Kris) Fure of Platteville. He is also survived by his 19 grandchildren: Brandon and Kyle Masbruch, Carly Winslow, Hana Schauf, Kent and Tyson Miehe, Scott and Leslie Miehe, Josh, Jennifer and Jake Kamps, Mary Ann Norton, Davis and Trevor Miehe, Brittany Johnson, Angie Weber, and Joe Welchert, Tessa Mott and Mitchel Fure, along with 23 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his mother and father-in-law, Elsie and Arnie Beresford, his siblings and their spouses Evelyn and Don Paeper, Willie and Thelma Miehe, Eileen and Henry Opsahl, and Bob and Rita Miehe, and his brothers and sisters-in-law and their spouses, Don and Bernice Beresford, Bonnie and Red Smith, Dale and Kay Beresford, Janet and Jim Kohl, Kenneth and Wayne Beresford, both as young children.
Charlie’s funeral will be held on Thursday, May 18th at 11:00 am at the Belmont Methodist Church with burial in the Belmont Cemetery. Friends may call at the Melby Funeral Home in Platteville from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, May 17th and from 10:15 until the time of service on Thursday.
The family would like to thank the Belmont EMS, staff at Southwest Health and Edenbrook in Platteville, for their kind care. Know that what you did for him was greatly appreciated.
