BERNARD, Iowa — Rita Federspiel, 77, of Bernard, died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 26, 2021 and after 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory in Dubuque.

Funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Patrick’s Garryowen Church.

