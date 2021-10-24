Rita Federspiel Telegraph Herald Oct 24, 2021 18 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BERNARD, Iowa — Rita Federspiel, 77, of Bernard, died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 26, 2021 and after 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory in Dubuque.Funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Patrick’s Garryowen Church. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bernard-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today