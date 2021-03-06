Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Kenney, 96, formerly of Cedar Rapids, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Private family services will be held. Burial: Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A link for the livestream of the services will be made available at 10 a.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, on the Teahen Funeral Home website.
Betty is survived by her children, John (Jane Dyonzak) of Chicago, and Anne (Christopher) Hennessy, of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Jack and Julia Kenney, of Chicago; sisters-in-law, Ruth Cox, of Dubuque, Margaret Kenney and Gloria Kenney, both of Cedar Rapids; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband John “Red” Kenney in 1975; brothers, Leo Cox, Donald Cox and Jimmy Cox; sister, Margaret Mary Weber and infant sister Mary Jo Cox; brothers-in-law, Arnold Weber, Joseph Kenney, Michael Kenney and Con Kenney; sisters-in- law, Dorothy Cox and Mary Jane Kenney; and niece, Darlene Pfab.
Elizabeth was born on August 8, 1924, the daughter of James and Mary Fagan Cox in Zwingle.
Betty attended one room country schools through 8th grade and then attended Visitation Academy in Dubuque for high school. She graduated from Mount Mercy Junior College with a degree in business.
Betty married John “Red” Kenney on June 22, 1957, at St. Joseph Prairie Church in Zwingle. Shortly after their marriage, the couple moved to Indiana where they had their two children. After Red’s passing, the family moved to Cedar Rapids in 1976.
She worked at Universal Engineering in the office from 1976 until her retirement in 1991. Betty stayed in Cedar Rapids until 2019 when she moved to Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Betty loved family gatherings and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a woman of faith and she also enjoyed gardening, playing cards and reading.
Memorials may be made in Betty’s honor to a charity of the donor’s choice.