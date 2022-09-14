Eldon A. “Fritz” Biver, age 99, passed away on Tuesday, September 6th at home surrounded by his loving family after a long, healthy, and joy-filled life. The Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Church, at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022 with the Rev. Dustin Vu presiding, assisted by Deacon Bill Biver. Mass will be live-streamed at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com. Visitation will be held at Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd. on Friday, September 16, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a parish wake service at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery where full Military Honors will be accorded by American Legion Post #6. Fritz was born July 12, 1923, in Dubuque, son of Ralph and Loretta (Hauser) Biver. He married Mary Virginia Gereau on July 12, 1947, at St. Columbkille Church in Dubuque. She preceded him in death on March 22, 2011 after 63 wonderful years of marriage. Fritz was an honorable man of faith. As a member of Sacred Heart Parish in Dubuque for over 70 years, he could be found working the fall festivals, serving on the church renovation committee, and he was always a steadfast presence at weekly mass. By age 19, his immediate family had all passed away, and his goal was to live a long life to make up for the years they lost. He believed in working hard, having fun, and never having any regrets living by the motto, “Don’t look back. You can’t change the past.” Fritz was ready to help on any project that a family member had. He put his mind to work on numerous creative building projects through the years, and at age 95 he was out constructing his backyard pergola with a little help from “The Boys.” We were blessed to have his example of living life to the fullest. A quietly proud WWII Veteran, Fritz volunteered and enlisted at age 19 in the U.S. Army in March 1943. After initial invasion training in England, Fritz came ashore at Utah Beach, Normandy, France. He was in the Battle of the Bulge, fighting in Belgium. Finally, Fritz made it to Aachen, Germany and following 18 months of combat service and the Allied Victory, he was honorably discharged as a Sergeant in November 1945, and returned home to Dubuque. In 2011, Fritz was able to revisit the pride and camaraderie of service by being part of an Honor Flight to Washington, DC and was especially happy to see the WWII memorials. Fritz was a Driver Salesman for Trausch’s Sunbeam Bakery, retiring in 1985. He was proud to say he was retired longer than he worked. He volunteered his time with the Legionnaires and Colt .45 (now Colts) Drum and Bugle Corps for 9 years and served as the director during his final years. He was one of the original inductees into the Colts Hall of Fame. Fritz was an avid bowler for over sixty years and served on the Dubuque Bowling Association, including two terms as President. During the 1960’s Fritz made the original proposal to begin the Dubuque Bowling Hall of Fame and served on the Hall of Fame Board until retiring from bowling. Surviving are his 5 children: Deacon Bill (Sue) Biver, Bob (Linda) Biver, Barb (Tom) Callahan, John (Jolene) Biver, and Tom (Lynn) Biver all of Dubuque; 18 grandchildren: Laurie Jones, Mark (Staci) Biver, Jenni (John) Bauer, Matt (Selma) Biver, Nick (Carissa) Biver, Jon (Pilar) Biver, Ben (Sarah) Biver, Bridget (Brian) Crossley, Lisa (Wes) Dolphin, Mike (Trixie) Callahan, Tim (Randi) Callahan, Tom (Alanna) Callahan, John (Erin) Callahan, Laura Callahan, Julie (Mike) Ivanov, Steve (Jacqueline) Biver, Joe Biver and Kevin (Leslie) Biver; 52 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild and another on the way; his cousin Jerry (Anita) Hauser; and devoted nieces and nephews: Sister Beth, Jeanne, Roy, Ellen, Harry, and Amy. He was preceded in death by his wife Virginia; his parents; his brother Gerry; three grandsons: Chad, Brian, and Jeff Biver; an aunt Leona Hauser and an uncle Walter (Wanda) Hauser.
The family would like to extend appreciation to Dr. Jared Freiburger, Dr. Eric Engelman, Tammi Noonan, DNP and the Oncology Dept. at Medical Associates, the many doctors and nurses at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, Hospice of Dubuque and to Dr. John Hartmann for his many previous years of care.
