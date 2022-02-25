Susan Stella Hahlen, 63, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at home with her husband by her side.
A prayer service will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, February 28, 2022 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory followed by visitation until 8:00 pm.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Susan will be 10:30 am Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Father Steven Garner as the Celebrant. Entombment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. The mass will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Sue was born July 14, 1958, in Dubuque, the daughter of Vincent “Jake” and Alma “Amy” Louise (Torrey) Smith. On May 7, 1977, she married Rickey “Rick” Carl Hahlen at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubuque.
She served on the school board for St. Mary’s/St. Patrick’s for six years and on the St. Mary’s Parish Council for six years. Sue most recently served on the Parish Council for Holy Spirit Parish. She was a girl scout leader and a troop organizer. Sue organized the Salvation Army bell ringing for DuTrac Community Credit Union for 17 years. She was employed as a lead teller for DuTrac Community Credit Union for 28 1/2 years until her retirement on March 5, 2019. Sue was currently serving as the secretary for UAW Local 94 retirees.
She enjoyed traveling, driving her convertible VW Bug, playing various board games and cards, cooking, over decorating for every holiday. Her greatest passion was spending time with Rick, her children, family, friends and being the best Bugga to her grandchildren. Sue was very social and loved having conversations wherever she went. She was always there for friends and family in their hard times.
Survivors include her husband, Rick of Dubuque; her children, Brad (Melissa) Hahlen of Farley, Brenda Hahlen of Dubuque and Brett (Kelsey Lass) Hahlen of Dubuque; seven grandchildren, Zach (Sam), Abbie, Collin, Paige, Molly, Arthur and Stella and two cousins that were like siblings to her, Pam Butcher and Richard Kieffer.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her in-laws, Arthur and Jeanette Hahlen.
