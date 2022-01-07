BALLTOWN, Iowa — Lester R. Cummer, age 75, of Balltown, Iowa, went home to heaven to be re-united with his wife, Barb, at 8:20 a.m., on Monday, January 3, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. To celebrate Lester’s life, family and friends may visit from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 468 Balltown Road. There will also be visitation before Mass on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m., at the Church. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Monday, January 10, 2022, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, with Rev. Noah J. Diehm officiating. Burial will be in St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.
Lester was born on August 9, 1946, in Balltown, Iowa, son of Reynold and Lorena (Wolf) Cummer.
He was born and raised in the Balltown area where he would reside for his entire life. He was a life long farmer, but he also helped out at Skip Breitbach Feeds for several years with his wife Barb. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Barbara Dix, on May 26, 1973, at Holy Ghost Church in Dubuque. They became inseparable and celebrated 48 years of marriage together before she passed away only 4 months ago on August 11, 2021. Lester was a faithful member of St. Francis of Assisi Church. He truly loved being outdoors whether it be working on the farm or relaxing. He took great pride in his “red” tractors which he worked on regularly. Some of his favorite activities included fishing, spending time at the campground, going to auctions and helping Barb in the garden. Lester was also known to enjoy a good game of Euchre with family and friends. He liked to tease and joke with people and his love of cookies and an ice cold can of Pepsi was legendary. Lester’s top priority was always taking care of his family. He worked hard and was an excellent provider, a quality he instilled in his children. He also made sure to share his knowledge and skills with others. We are heartbroken at losing both Lester and Barb so close together, but find some comfort in knowing that they are now happily reunited and watching over us for Eternity.
Those left to cherish Lester’s memory include his children, Todd (Angel Coyle) Cummer and Angel’s children, John, Dawson and Madilynn, Balltown, IA, Adam Cummer, Balltown, IA and Amy Cummer; his brother, Melvin “Red” (Alyce) Cummer, Balltown, IA; his in-laws, Ron Dix, East Dubuque, IL, Joyce (Bob) Hammel, Jeanette (Dean) Rampson, Bill (Patti) Dix, Linda (Dick) Firzlaff, Judy Dix, Marilyn Dix, all of Dubuque, IA, Shirley (Tracy Carlin) Youngblut, Spirit Lake, IA, Alan (Sue) Dix, Dubuque, IA, Cheryl (Chuck) Noel, Asbury, IA, Carol (Joe) Powers, Dubuque, IA and Pat Dix, Dubuque, IA; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Lester was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Barb Cummer; a sister, Rose (Allen) Heiderscheit; and his in-laws, Bob (Carlene) Dix, Patsy (Art) Freihoefer, Dorothy Koltes, Richard “Pup” Dix, Daryl (Sandi) Dix and Mary Dix.
Lester’s family would like to thank Dr. Amy Ewen and her staff, the Manchester Team of Care Initiatives Hospice, and Home Instead, especially Patti and Pam, for all of their patience, kindness and compassionate care. Also a very special thanks to Angel Coyle, for being Lester’s “Angel” here on Earth. We could not have gotten through this journey without all of your help.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Lester’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Lester Cummer Family.
