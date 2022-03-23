Thomas Allan Hoffman, 78, of Dubuque, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. He died from complications of lung and kidney disease.
A celebration of Tom’s life will be held at a later date.
Tom was born April 7, 1943, in Cascade, IA, the son of Lloyd and Isadora May Hoffman.
He graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Cascade, and Loras College in Dubuque.
He was a Spanish teacher at Monticello High School for 10 years and later worked and retired from the U.S. Postal Service in Dubuque. Tom always had a helping hand. Either driving Jim to his medical appointments, helping Larry and Marianne at the store, baby-sitting Wayne and Eric’s dog or volunteering at the Postal Credit Union. Tom enjoyed watching basketball and baseball, especially the St. Louis Cardinals, camping with his buddies, playing live keno in Las Vegas, and machine keno at the Diamond Jo while socializing with his second family. Thus the name Keno Tom. One of Tom’s favorite pastimes was making over 200 batches of Christmas candy which he gave to his family and friends. Even though he had 23 nieces and nephews, he never missed a graduation or wedding. He was a giver, not a taker.
Survivors include one sister, Betty Manternach, of Monticello, IA; two brothers, Ed (Connie) Hoffman, of Cascade, IA, and Allan (Kathy) Hoffman, of Hiawatha, IA; one sister-in-law, Elaine Hoffman, of Cascade, IA; as well as 23 nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Bill Hoffman; and a brother-in-law, Melvin Manternach.
Tom was the best brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend you could ask for. We love you Keno Tom. AND THE LAST NUMBER ISSSSSSS 78.
