CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Richard Allen Kracht, 71, of Cedar Rapids and formerly of Dubuque, passed away Friday 27 January 2023 at Mercy Hospital, Cedar Rapids, surrounded by his loving family.
Rick was born on 14 May 1951 in Alexandria, Minnesota, the son of Melvin and Arlene (Nelson) Kracht. Rick had very fond memories of his childhood, exploring and seeking adventures with his brothers and sisters in Douglas County, Minnesota. He attended Zion Lutheran School through eighth grade and Alexandria Jefferson High School. Rick met his wife of 50 years, Irene (Swenson) Kracht, in Alexandria and they began their life together. Rick graduated technical colleges with degrees in commercial art and photography. He served four years in the US Air Force before he moved to Iowa to begin his lifelong profession as a commercial photographer. Rick always had a love of the outdoors. He was an avid hunter, hiker, nature photographer, soccer coach, disc golf, kayaking, and motorcycling enthusiast. Rick loved to spend time with his family and dear friends.
Rick is greatly missed by his wife Irene Kracht; his children Mindy (William) LeGrand and Justin (Manuela) Kracht; his sisters Judy (Larry) Ahlbrecht, Sue (Steve) Proell; his brother Randy (Paulette) Kracht; his grandchildren Dallas, Gage, Violet, Alexia, Fernando (Selena); and his great-granddaughter Ximena, and many nieces and nephews.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Arlene Kracht, his brother and sister-in-law John and Betty Kracht, and his sister-in-law Fern Swenson.
