Virginia Rohner, 98, of Dubuque died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Oak Park Place.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and will be live streamed on the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home Facebook page.
Virginia Marie Wagner was born in Dubuque August 6, 1922, the daughter of Edwin and Marie (Schueller) Wagner. She was the eldest of five children. She spent her growing-up years in the North End of Dubuque and in Albert Lea and Mankato, Minnesota, where the family lived for a few years during the Great Depression.
She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1939 and earned her bachelor’s degree from Clarke College in Dubuque in 1943. After graduation, she worked as a school teacher in Titonka and Monticello, Iowa. Later, she was employed at radio station WKBB (now WDBQ) in Dubuque.
She married Frederic Michael Rohner on Oct. 4, 1948, at St. Columbkille Church in Dubuque. He died Feb. 4, 2017. They were the parents of four children and were longtime members of St. Joseph the Worker parish in Dubuque. She was also a longtime member of St. Josita’s Mothers Club.
She eventually returned to teaching and worked for several years as a substitute teacher with Dubuque Community Schools and as a tutor at Hillcrest Family Services.
Ginny, as she was known to her friends and family, was a lifelong lover of nature and wildlife. A favorite place was White Pine Hollow State Forest where, as a student, she enjoyed hiking and camping with friends.
She was also an avid traveler. Ginny and Fred traveled throughout the United States and Canada, as well as to Europe, South America and the Caribbean. While in their 70s, Ginny and Fred took an extended road trip to Alaska.
She is survived by three sons, Mark (Sharon), of Rosemont, Maryland, William (Kathy), of Peoria, Illinois, and Daniel (Kim), of Dubuque; a daughter, Ellen (Dennis) Kremer, of Dubuque; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a brother, Karl (Janet), of Dixon, Iowa, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Ed and Marc; a sister, Dolores “Dolly” Gates; and a granddaughter, Mary Alice Jenkins.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Schools, Dubuque.