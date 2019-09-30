Sarah C. Knapp, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, Blades Hall, University of Dubuque. Visitation: 4:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Westview Funeral Home, 2659 Kennedy Road.
Louise H. Ludovissy, Guttenberg, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, North Buena Vista, Iowa.
Gerald L. McWilliams, formerly of Platteville, Wis. — Services: Noon Saturday, Oct. 5, Calvary Cemetery, Platteville.
James Nedelcoff, Hazel Green, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, James Nedelcoff Gymnasium, Hazel Green.
Beverly Roeder, Maqouoketa, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Charles SaLoutos, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, Lutheran Church of Peace, Platteville. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville.
Dennis M. Schmitz, Oakland, Calif., formerly of Dubuque — Services: Friday, Oct. 25, St. Augustine’s Church, 400 Alcatraz Avenue, Oakland, Calif.
Patrick Shirley, Fennimore, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, Larson Family Funeral Home, Fennimore. Visitation: 11 a.m. Tuesday until time of services at the funeral home.
Joseph A. Trannel, East Dubuque, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, St. Mary’s Church, East Dubuque. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at the church.