Roger F. Klauer was born at home in Dubuque, the youngest of six children of Arminta (Goldthorpe) and Benjamin F. Klauer. He died peacefully on June 28, 2020, in Dubuque, surrounded by his family.
Roger attended Loras Academy and was a member of the Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) and Loras College.
During World War II, he left college to enlist in the U.S. Navy and was inducted into service on May 11, 1944, where he served, from commission to decommission, on Landing Ship Tank (LST) 806 in the Pacific. He was Honorably Discharged on June 6, 1946, and returned home to begin his study at the University of Iowa College of Dentistry.
After earning his DDS in 1950, he married the love of his life, Kathleen Ann Wiehl (daughter of Conrad Joseph and Isabelle Wiehl) on June 21, 1950. Dr. Klauer practiced Family Dentistry from his office on the eighth floor of the Roshek Building for nearly 50 years. Kathleen and Roger were avid golfers and tennis players and their life revolved around their family, planning trips across the country, hosting family holidays, playing bridge with friends and family, and boating on the Mississippi River. They were lifelong members of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Roger and Kathleen were married nearly 50 years when Kathleen passed away at the family home in 2000.
Dr. Klauer was a long-time member of the Dubuque Shooting Society (Iowa’s oldest club), like his father (a Past President), and other generations. Roger had many talents, from designing toys for his children, to building tree houses, creating stained glass panels and lamps, a dramatic Victorian doll house, and many detailed models of ships and boats. He was a generous provider, encouraging his children to be independent and supporting them through their advanced education.
Dr. Klauer is survived by his three children and their spouses, Pamela (Peter) Triolo, of Houston, TX; Roger (Chrissy) Klauer, of Niles, MI; and Kamy (Patrick) Sullivan, of Waukee, IA; 8 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. He will forever live on in his children and their memories.
A private funeral service will be held Friday, July 3, 2020, at Mount Calvary Cemetery, with Rev. Monsignor Lyle Wilgenbusch as the officiant. Full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #6. The service will be live streamed at 9 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
The family would like to thank MercyOne ER health care providers and 3rd floor staff for their care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those who wish contribute to St. Joseph’s Church or the charity of their choice.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.