Jeffrey Steven Holly, 67, of Dubuque, died Friday, October 30th, 2020, at his home.
Private memorial services will be at a later date at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Survivors include his parents, Louis and Carole Holly, of Monticello; sister, Chris (Mick) Gesie, of Solon; and two nieces, Jessie (Craig) Calhoun, of O’Fallon, MO, and Nichole (Geoff) Stocker, of Ankeny.
Jeff was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on May 9, 1953. He graduated from West Delaware High School with the class of 1971 in Manchester, Iowa. He spent his adult life working in Dubuque. Jeff married Rosanne Merrick on November 18, 1978, in Dubuque. He was preceded in death by his wife in 2016.