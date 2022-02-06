HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Karl W. Rigdon, 83, of Hazel Green, died on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 9, at Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, Ill. Graveside services will be held at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at East Dubuque Cemetery.

