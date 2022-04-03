KEY WEST, Iowa — William J. “Bill” Nolan, 87, of Key West passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, April 1st, 2022.
Visitation will be Sunday, April 3rd, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. with a private family wake service at 12:45 p.m. at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 4th, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Key West Church with Father Rodney Allers and Deacon Roger Klaas officiating. Entombment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery with military honors accorded by the Iowa Army National Guard.
Bill was born July 29, 1934, son of John and Frances Nolan. He married Rosemary Theisen on May 3, 1958, at Holy Cross Catholic Church.
He graduated from Loras Academy in 1952 and served in the US Army as a cook from 1952-1954 and since then, he never cooked another meal in his life.
He worked at the Dubuque Pack for 46 years and farmed on his family farm since 1973 when his parents moved to town. He passed the love of farming and horses to his children and grandchildren.
He was a lifetime member of the Dubuque County Saddle Club, Former trustee and member of St. Joseph’s Key West where he also served as usher and an original member of the “Know It All Club”.
Surviving is his wife, Rosemary just shy of 64 years of marriage; their children Vicky (Mark) Banwarth, Laura (Duane) Meyer, Bob (Sue) Nolan, John (Sue Ellen) Nolan and Pat (Tracy) Nolan. He was blessed with twelve grandchildren who he loved dearly, Nick (Taylor Schaefers) and Maggie Banwarth (Dalton Kramer), Matt and Lexie Meyer, Mitchell and Annie Meyer and Spencer Meyer, Tess Nolan, Ellen Nolan, Katie and Laverne Yoder, Emily and Scott Janiszeski, Brandon Schueler, Jacob and Ryan Nolan. He has three great grandchildren, Carter Janiszeski, Peyton Schueler and Shiloh Meyer.
Also surviving are his siblings Anita Kehoe, Betty Libansky, Jody and Lynn Vorbrich and Rick and Sharon Nolan, his sisters-in-law Helen and Roger Klaas and Ceil Maiers and many nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents John and Frances Nolan, his sister Patricia Heins, brothers-in-law Jack Kehoe, Fran Libansky, Lloyd Heins, Clarence and Emmett (Mable) Maiers, mother and father-in-law Matt and Mary Theisen,
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Joseph’s Key West church.
Thank you to Judy and Larry Hayes for being great, lifelong neighbors and Hospice of Dubuque, especially Melanie, Jen and Stephanie.
He will always be our special “Hell Bent for Heaven”, Dad and Grandpa