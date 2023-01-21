Esther M. Stierman, 99, of Dubuque, died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at her home.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 10:45 am Monday, January 23, 2023 at Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Ghost Catholic Church.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Esther will be 11:00 am Monday, January 23, 2023, at Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Ghost Catholic Church with Father Steven Garner as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Esther was born March 27, 1923, in Prairie du Chien, WI, the daughter of John R.and Julia A. Stluka Check. On July 22, 1946, she married Laverne L. Stierman at St. John’s Catholic Church in Prairie du Chien. He died June 13, 2009.
She attended a one room school northeast of Prairie du Chien, WI. She excelled in 4-H homemaking activities as a child. She was an active member of the Holy Ghost Rosary Society, Tri-State Garden Club, and volunteered at Stonehill Care Center and the Dubuque Arboretum. She will be greatly missed for her baking skills.
Survivors include six sons, Don (Linda) Stierman of Toledo, OH, Tom (Sue) Stierman, John (Cathy) Stierman, Chuck (Pam) Stierman, all of Dubuque, Roger (Lori) Stierman of Dallas, TX, and Steve (Sandy) Stierman of Grand Prairie, TX; two daughters, Jeanette (Don) Manley of Omaha, NE, and Lois (Lee) Salmonson of Naperville, IL; 20 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Rose Timmerman of Dubuque, IA, and Ruth (Larry) French of Bloomington, WI; four sisters-in-law, Jean Check of Prairie du Chien, WI, Marilyn (Jim) Maas of Dubuque, IA, Betty Stierman of Tuscon, AZ, and Evelyn Boland of Dubuque, IA; and one brother-in-law, Richard (Jeanne) Stierman of Dubuque, IA.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Allan Check, three sisters, Anita (Louie) Steger, Rita (Don) Zimmerman, and Doris (Jim) Seymour, and two brothers-in-law, Al Timmerman and Edward Stierman.
We want to thank all the staff at Assisi Village for all the years of compassionate care they gave to both mom and dad. They were always treated like members of their family. They did difficult work with generosity and kindness with concern for their patients. A special thank you to Hospice of Dubuque as well, for their wonderful care of Esther.
Memorials have been established for Assissi Village, Holy Spirit Parish, and the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Esther’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
