River Joseph Beecher, beloved infant son of Cassandra Cornwall and Kyle Beecher was welcomed into the arms of the Angels on October 27, 2021. A visitation for River will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd. Dubuque. A celebration of River’s life will be held at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Dianne Grace officiating.
River was born on October 17, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Although he was only in this world for a short time his impact was far greater than anyone could imagine. River’s strength was unmatched for those 11 days of his life. His parents and family loved him dearly and he will never be forgotten. They will meet him again one day with open arms. It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later.
River is survived by his parents, Cassandra and Kyle; his brother, Jared Cornwall; step-brother, Axton Beecher; grandparents, Richard and Tina Cornwall; uncles, Matthew and Chase Cornwall; god-parents, Jean Lutgen and Jeremy Smith and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Judy Beecher; great-grandmother, Janice Kemp and many other loved ones that will welcome him with open arms.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Doctors, Nurses and Staff in the NICU Unit at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Your care will forever be remembered.