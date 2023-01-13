SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Vivian A. Allendorf, age 97, of Shullsburg, WI passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington, WI. She was born January 15, 1925, in New Diggings, WI, the daughter of Melvin and Viola (Wills) March. She was united in marriage to John Allendorf on November 6, 1943, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Galena, IL. John preceded Vivian in death on May 18, 2009, after 65 years together.
Vivian attended Shullsburg High school and spent her life as a proud homemaker, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She was an active member of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Shullsburg and its Council of Catholic Women. She enjoyed being a member of Shullsburg American Legion Auxiliary and the VFW Auxiliary of Benton. Vivian was a regular volunteer with the Shullsburg Blood Drives and enjoyed spending time with friends at the Shullsburg Senior Center. Vivian was talented at crocheting, gifting many afghan blankets and doilies over the years. She also enjoyed shopping, traveling, puzzles, gardening, birdwatching, crafts, and most of all, spending time with her family and friends. All who knew Vivian were touched by her strong faith, loving care, kindness, positivity, and ability to look years younger than she was.
Vivian is survived by her children and their families, Diane Copeland of Stillman Valley, IL, Delores Harty of Pecatonica, IL, Ruth (Al) Marino of Cape Coral, FL, Dennis (Carol) Allendorf of Shullsburg, Donald (Carolyn) Allendorf of Shullsburg, Kathy (Terry Stauffacher) Allendorf of Monroe, WI, Janet (Tom) Bussan of Galena, IL, Sue (Pete) Paquette of Shullsburg, and Dick (Lori) Allendorf of Darlington; one daughter-in-law: Bonnie Allendorf of Cuba City, WI. Vivian was blessed with 23 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren and a baby due in June, 3 great-great-grandchildren, each of whom always received a handwritten card from Grandma Vivian every birthday. Also survived by one brother-in-law: Jerry (Pauline) Allendorf. She was preceded in death by her husband: John Allendorf; her son: David Allendorf; her son-in-law; Charlie Copeland; her sister; Maxine Kruger; and her brother; Beauford March.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church Gymnasium (344 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg) with Fr. Peter Lee officiating. Burial will be in St. Matthew’s Cemetery in Shullsburg with a celebration of life luncheon to follow at St. Matthew’s Gym. A visitation will be held Monday, January 16, 2023, from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Erickson Funeral Home (235 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg) with a rosary being prayed at 3:45 P.M. A visitation will also be held Tuesday, January 17, 2023, from 10:00 A.M. until 10:45 A.M. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church Gymnasium. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Lisa Bourquin for all the excellent care and after work visits her and Miss Vivian would enjoy.
