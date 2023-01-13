SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Vivian A. Allendorf, age 97, of Shullsburg, WI passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington, WI. She was born January 15, 1925, in New Diggings, WI, the daughter of Melvin and Viola (Wills) March. She was united in marriage to John Allendorf on November 6, 1943, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Galena, IL. John preceded Vivian in death on May 18, 2009, after 65 years together.

Vivian attended Shullsburg High school and spent her life as a proud homemaker, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She was an active member of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Shullsburg and its Council of Catholic Women. She enjoyed being a member of Shullsburg American Legion Auxiliary and the VFW Auxiliary of Benton. Vivian was a regular volunteer with the Shullsburg Blood Drives and enjoyed spending time with friends at the Shullsburg Senior Center. Vivian was talented at crocheting, gifting many afghan blankets and doilies over the years. She also enjoyed shopping, traveling, puzzles, gardening, birdwatching, crafts, and most of all, spending time with her family and friends. All who knew Vivian were touched by her strong faith, loving care, kindness, positivity, and ability to look years younger than she was.

