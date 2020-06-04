Sister Marie Therese Coleman, PBVM, 95, died on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Mount Loretto Motherhouse, 2360 Carter Road, Dubuque.
Private visitation and funeral services will be held in Sacred Heart Chapel on June 5, 2020. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Key West.
Sister Marie Therese, daughter of John and Gertrude Coleman, was born Rose Mary Coleman on December 7, 1924, in Old Mines, MO. She entered the Sisters of the Presentation from Algona, IA, on August 25, 1943, and professed her perpetual vows on May 11, 1949.
She earned a Bachelor of Arts from Loras College, Dubuque IA, and taught in Catholic schools in Clare, Dubuque, (St. Columbkille and Resurrection), Mason City, Waukon, Storm Lake and Sheldon, all in Iowa. She celebrated her 75th Jubilee in 2018 and stated, “Through all the ups and downs of life, God has been and continues to be there for me.” After retiring to Mount Loretto in 1984, Sister Marie Therese continued to carry out the mission of Nano Nagle through tutoring and assisting in teaching English as a second language. She loved to walk and made many friends as she traversed the neighborhood. She valued prayer and community service and had a special love for all of creation, especially birds, dogs and cats.
Surviving is her sister-in-law, Rosalie (Alfred) Coleman; many nieces and nephews; and the Sisters of the Presentation with whom she shared her life for 76 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Frank Stebritz; sisters, Betty (Jack) Snyder, Cecelia (Fran) Heim, Joan Regina (Charles) Rolling; step-sisters, Anne Clark and Marie Dimond; her brothers, Bernard (Leiah), Francis, Aloysius (Gwen, Pauline), Joseph (Vicki), Stephen, Alfred; and step-brothers, Francis, John, Thomas and Paul Stebritz and Bill Foth.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road, is in care of arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Sisters of the Presentation, 2360 Carter Road, Dubuque, IA 52001 or online at: www.dbqpbvms.org.