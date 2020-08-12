SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sister Barbara (Richaria) Hutfless, O.P., died at St. Dominica Villa, Sinsinawa, August 6, 2020.
Private services will be at Sinsinawa. Casey-McNett is handling arrangements.
Her culinary skills were evident in her ministry at the Motherhouse; Annunciation Convent, Minneapolis; and St. Joseph Convent, Sioux Falls, during the early years of her religious life. After receiving the B.S. degree from Edgewood College in 1979, she ministered as a primary grade teacher at St. Thomas Apostle, Chicago; Annunciation, Minneapolis; St. Thomas More, Englewood; St. Thomas Apostle, Chicago; St. Louis de Montfort and St. Germaine in Oak Lawn, Ill. She joined the community at Sinsinawa in 2008.
Barbara was born in Omaha on March 21, 1941, to Richard and Phyllis (Hurley) Hutfless.
She is survived by a brother, sister, nieces, nephews and her Dominican sisters.