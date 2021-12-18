LAMONT, Iowa — In Loving Memory
Marguerite Rose Kramer, 102, of Lamont, Iowa, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home.
Marguerite was born on July 20th, 1919 to Harry and Alice (Bell) Arnold at the Arnold homestead near Hopkinton, Iowa. Growing up on a dairy farm, she learned the value of hard work, perseverance, and sacrifice. After attending Earlville High School and successfully graduating in the Class of 1936 at the young age of 16, she left home and entered the Iowa State Teachers College (now called the University of Northern Iowa), earning her teaching certification. With a Model A Ford that she bought by herself, she embarked on a teaching career for 6 years, teaching grades 1 through 8 at one-room schoolhouses near Worthington, Dyersville, Hopkinton, Earlville, and Monticello. Later Marguerite became a bookkeeper at the Farley Lumber Yard, a move that greatly changed the direction of her life, for there she met a good-looking young man named LaVerne Kramer, who was a regular customer, and she initiated frequent conversations with him. Eventually they dated and were married on April 5, 1945. Starting their marriage during World War II was challenging due to wartime shortages, but they created a home in Farley and began their family. Through the ensuing years, together they raised a house full of kids, successfully ran dairy farms first at Marguerite’s childhood home, then near Praireburg, Monticello, and finally at their own longtime homestead near Lamont. Throughout, Marguerite was an equal partner fully involved in all aspects of the farm operation, doing much of the child rearing and demonstrating exceptional cooking and baking skills which, without fail, seemed to cause the local feed man and road maintenance worker to be near the farm just in time for the midday meal, which they were always welcome to share. Although soft spoken, Marguerite lead though quiet courage and determination, a big heart, and warm hospitality. She was a sweet and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and eventually lived to be a great-great-grandmother. Marguerite was a long-time member of Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Lamont, a faithful choir member, member of the Rosary & Altar Society, the Catholic Daughters of America, the Ladies Industrial Club, and a current member of Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Strawberry Point.
Among those who dearly love and will sorely miss her are her four daughters, Janice Schroeder (Sterling) Silver of Mesa, Arizona, Joanne (Robert) Harbaugh of Edgewood, Patricia Hagge of Dubuque, and Mary Jane Kramer (Rick Cooper) of Alexandria, Virginia; 4 grandchildren — Chad Hagge, Dubuque, Wendy Hagge, Phoenix, Arizona, Chrystal (Dennis) Wegmann, Edgewood, and Brian (Christina) Harbaugh, Des Moines; 6 great grandchildren — Dr. Ashley Wegmann (Steven) Connell, Delmar, Colton Wegmann and Jordan Wegmann, both from Edgewood, MaKenzie Wegmann (fiancée Brodie Burns), Prophetstown, Illinois, Callie Jo Harbaugh and Tate Harbaugh, Des Moines; and 1 great-great grandchild — Clara Josephine Connell, Delmar. She was preceded in death by her husband, LaVerne Kramer, in 2009, a son, Gary Kramer, in 2000, a granddaughter, Christine Schroeder, in 1968, a son-in-law, Keith Hagge, in 2008, siblings Ambrose (Lucille) Arnold, Clara (Bill) Rausch, Lucille (Art) White, Dorothy (Clarence) Streif and Helen (LaVern) Rahe, and in-laws Ray (Agnes) Kramer, Evelyn (Joseph) Winters, Marcella Kramer, Leonard (Margaret) Kramer, Mercedes (Vincent) Ries, Lorraine (Jack) Kramer, Clarence (Lucille) Kramer, Bernice (LaVerne) Lansing, Martha Jane (Charles) Demmer, Arlene (Jerome) Jaeger, Herbert (Mae) Kramer, and Joseph (Mary Ann) Kramer Jr.
The family would like to thank the Edgewood Convalescent Home staff and the Above and Beyond Hospice Care of Monticello for all the care and kindness given to our mother, and to Father John Haugen, Pastor, Emmaus Pastorate, for all his prayers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in Marguerite Kramer’s name to the Mayo Clinic at https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donateMC or Minneapolis Heart Institute at www.mplsheart.com.
Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com
Because of COVID-19 concerns, masks are required at the funeral home and church.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Strawberry Point, with Rev. John Haugen officiating.
Visitation: 2:00 to 6:00 p.m., on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Strawberry Point, Iowa. Friends may also call from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m., at the church on Tuesday.
Interment: St. Albert’s Catholic Cemetery — Lamont, Iowa